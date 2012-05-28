(Updates to close)

* HSI up 0.5 pct, CSI300 jumps 1.6 pct

* HK bourse turnover 31 pct below 20-day average

* China autos strong on policy boost, BYD an exception

* China infrastructure-related sectors extend bounce

* GOME hammered after Q1 earnings shocker

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 28 Hong Kong shares posted a second straight rise on Monday, lifted by strength in Chinese banks and developers, although weak turnover suggested gains could be short-lived.

Helping boost sentiment around the region, surveys on Saturday showed Greece's conservatives regaining an opinion poll lead that could allow the formation of a government committed to keeping the country in the euro zone.

Mainland Chinese markets were also strong, supported by Beijing's ongoing fiscal stimulus efforts, with the auto industry in focus on Monday. Infrastructure-related sectors extended last week's bounce.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5 percent at 18,801, finishing off the day's highs, stymied by chart resistance seen at about 18,845, a level th at held briefly in early January too.

The large cap-focused CSI300 Index jumped 1.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index and the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong each gained 1.2 percent.

Turnover in the Hong Kong bourse slumped to the second-lowest level this year, partly due to the Memorial Day holiday in the United States on Monday, dealers said. Bourse turnover was 31 percent below its 20-day moving average.

"There's some short covering, but there's no real appetite to chase any gains right now. Nothing has fundamentally changed with the situation in Europe," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities' vice-president for equity sales.

Chinese financials and developers were among the top boosts to the Hang Seng benchmark. China Construction Bank (CCB) rose 1.2 percent, while China Overseas Land & Investments jumped 4.1 percent, partly on short covering.

In China, industrial stocks were strong on anticipation of greater support for earnings growth after Beijing pledged last week to speed up approvals for new infrastructure-related projects to boost growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Zoomlion Industrials jumped 6.7 percent in Hong Kong and 7.2 percent in Shenzhen. Anhui Conch Cement climbed 3.9 percent in Hong Kong and 5.8 percent in Shanghai.

Chinese home appliances distributor GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd fell 4.6 percent to bring its 2012 losses to 30 percent, after a sharp drop in first-quarter profit triggered concern over future earnings.

Chinese consumer brand Tingyi Holding Corp lost 1.4 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings expected after markets close on Monday. It is down 18.7 percent in 2012.

Tingyi is currently trading at 24.3 times forward 12-month earnings, a 0.5 percent discount to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

CHINA AUTOMAKERS STRONG, BUT BYD SLUMPS

Chinese auto makers were broadly stronger after a government official told Reuters that Beijing will soon resume paying subsidies to rural residents who trade in old vehicles for new, fuel efficient ones in an effort to rekindle demand amid a slowdown in the world's largest auto market.

In Hong Kong, Dongfeng Group jumped 9 percent, closing at its highest since May 15. Great Wall Motor surged 10.5 percent in almost triple its 30-day average volume, closing at its highest since May 11.

In Shanghai, SAIC Motor Corp Ltd rose 5.2 percent, bouncing off its a six-week closing low recorded last Friday. It is now up 10 percent this year.

Bucking sector strength on Monday, Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker, BYD Co Ltd slipped 2.6 percent in Shenzhen after an accident in the same southern Chinese city involving one of its models over the weekend raised concerns about the car's battery quality..

In Hong Kong, it ended Monday 6 percent lower after hovering near a seven-month low earlier in the day. Its Hong Kong listing is down 10 percent this year after diving 60 percent in 2011 and 40 percent in 2010. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)