(Updates to close)
* HSI up 0.5 pct, CSI300 jumps 1.6 pct
* HK bourse turnover 31 pct below 20-day average
* China autos strong on policy boost, BYD an exception
* China infrastructure-related sectors extend bounce
* GOME hammered after Q1 earnings shocker
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 28 Hong Kong shares posted a
second straight rise on Monday, lifted by strength in Chinese
banks and developers, although weak turnover suggested gains
could be short-lived.
Helping boost sentiment around the region, surveys on
Saturday showed Greece's conservatives regaining an opinion poll
lead that could allow the formation of a government committed to
keeping the country in the euro zone.
Mainland Chinese markets were also strong, supported by
Beijing's ongoing fiscal stimulus efforts, with the auto
industry in focus on Monday. Infrastructure-related sectors
extended last week's bounce.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5 percent at 18,801,
finishing off the day's highs, stymied by chart resistance seen
at about 18,845, a level th at held briefly in early January too.
The large cap-focused CSI300 Index jumped 1.6
percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index and the
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong each gained 1.2 percent.
Turnover in the Hong Kong bourse slumped to the
second-lowest level this year, partly due to the Memorial Day
holiday in the United States on Monday, dealers said. Bourse
turnover was 31 percent below its 20-day moving average.
"There's some short covering, but there's no real appetite
to chase any gains right now. Nothing has fundamentally changed
with the situation in Europe," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich
Securities' vice-president for equity sales.
Chinese financials and developers were among the top boosts
to the Hang Seng benchmark. China Construction Bank (CCB)
rose 1.2 percent, while China Overseas Land &
Investments jumped 4.1 percent, partly on short
covering.
In China, industrial stocks were strong on anticipation of
greater support for earnings growth after Beijing pledged last
week to speed up approvals for new infrastructure-related
projects to boost growth in the world's second-largest economy.
Zoomlion Industrials jumped 6.7 percent
in Hong Kong and 7.2 percent in Shenzhen. Anhui Conch Cement
climbed 3.9 percent in Hong Kong and 5.8
percent in Shanghai.
Chinese home appliances distributor GOME Electrical
Appliances Holding Ltd fell 4.6 percent to bring its
2012 losses to 30 percent, after a sharp drop in first-quarter
profit triggered concern over future earnings.
Chinese consumer brand Tingyi Holding Corp lost
1.4 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings expected after
markets close on Monday. It is down 18.7 percent in 2012.
Tingyi is currently trading at 24.3 times forward 12-month
earnings, a 0.5 percent discount to its historical median,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
CHINA AUTOMAKERS STRONG, BUT BYD SLUMPS
Chinese auto makers were broadly stronger after a government
official told Reuters that Beijing will soon resume paying
subsidies to rural residents who trade in old vehicles for new,
fuel efficient ones in an effort to rekindle demand amid a
slowdown in the world's largest auto market.
In Hong Kong, Dongfeng Group jumped 9 percent,
closing at its highest since May 15. Great Wall Motor
surged 10.5 percent in almost triple its 30-day average volume,
closing at its highest since May 11.
In Shanghai, SAIC Motor Corp Ltd rose 5.2
percent, bouncing off its a six-week closing low recorded last
Friday. It is now up 10 percent this year.
Bucking sector strength on Monday, Warren Buffett-backed
Chinese automaker, BYD Co Ltd slipped 2.6
percent in Shenzhen after an accident in the same southern
Chinese city involving one of its models over the weekend raised
concerns about the car's battery quality..
In Hong Kong, it ended Monday 6 percent lower after hovering
near a seven-month low earlier in the day. Its Hong Kong listing
is down 10 percent this year after diving 60 percent in 2011 and
40 percent in 2010.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)