(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 0.4 pct, CSI300 jumps 1.1 pct

* China infrastructure an easy trade: strategist

* Shui On Land jumps after spinoff proposal

* Tingyi hit lowest in almost 8 mths after earnings disappointment

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 29 Hong Kong shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday as investors piled deeper into China's infrastructure sector, seen as a big gainer in Beijing's push to avert a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Mainland Chinese markets were stronger, outperforming most Asian peers, led by the consumption sector after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao called for a faster opening of the country's service sector.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 0.4 percent but further gains were held back by weakness in HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank, over the euro zone's debt crisis, dealers said.

Underlining those worries, turnover was limited, nearing the year's midday lows.

The large-cap focused CSI300 Index rose 1.1 percent at midday to its highest in two weeks, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.9 percent.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 1.4 percent.

"I doubt anybody is expecting Europe to resolve anytime soon, so China's ongoing stimulus efforts is becoming an easy trade for investors," said Edward Huang, Haitong International Securities' equity strategist.

On Tuesday, Chinese steelmakers were strong. Angang Steel jumped 6.8 percent in strong volume in Hong Kong to its highest in two weeks. It is still down 18 percent this year, after slumping 53 percent in 2011 and 30 percent slide in 2010.

In the mainland, a gauge of consumer discretionary sector stocks rose 1.4 percent, with automakers and glassmakers seeing the stronger percentage gains. Brokerages were also strong.

Beijing's push to accelerate approvals of infrastructure investments is starting to improve loan demand, a key barometer of China's economic health, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.

China Construction Bank (CCB) was the top boost on the Hang Seng benchmark, up 1 percent.

Shui On Land jumped 7.7 percent after the company said it has submitted a spin-off proposal to the Hong Kong stock exchange for a separate listing of its premier commercial property unit China Xintiandi Co Ltd.

China-focused noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp fell 6.4 percent after posting underwhelming quarterly earnings late on Tuesday.

Despite reporting a 61.2 percent rise in net profits in the first quarter, investors focused on its instant noodles and beverage sales, which according to Goldman Sachs analysts, were weaker than expected.

Losses on Thursday brought Tingyi near its Oct. 4 low, at HK$17.84. It is currently down 24 percent for the year and trading at HK$17.96. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)