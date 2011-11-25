(Updates to close)

* HSI down 1.4 pct for day, 4.3 pct for the week

* Shanghai Comp down 0.7 pct, third straight weekly loss

* Investors starting to look beyond crisis: strategist

* Alibaba slumps after earnings disappoint

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Nov 25 Hong Kong shares fell 1.4 percent in thin Friday trade, posting their fourth-straight weekly loss as investors cut risk while the benchmark Hang Seng Index failed to hold at chart support levels.

Market watchers said foreign investors, particularly European funds, were likely to take further profit before the year-end, keeping turnover weak with risk aversion staying high in global markets as funding fears spike in Europe.

Signs of the global economy lapsing into another recession, after unfavorable data this week from the U.S. and China, raised short-selling levels in some sectors.

The Hang Seng Index finished at 17,689.5 after trying unsuccessfully to stay above 17,730, the 61.8 percent retracement of its rise from the Oct. 4 low to Oct. 28 high. Chart support is next seen between 17,179 and 17,505, the high on Oct. 6 and low on Oct. 7, respectively.

For the week, the Hang Seng fell 4.3 percent.

HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank, lost 1.7 percent to slump to its lowest level since May 2009 and with a 15 percent weighting was a big part of the Hang Seng Index's slide.

The gridlock in Europe over the region's debt problems has hit the bank hard. It is down almost 20 percent in November, driving its 12-month forward earnings multiples near historic lows. At 7.3 times, it is just 4.3 percent off its all-time low, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Peter So, a strategist with CCB International Securities in Hong Kong, said investors are beginning to look at ways to position themselves for when and if the global situation stabilises.

"Investors are looking at oversold consumer stocks and shares of companies that provide current income such as power companies and expressway builders," he said, adding that sustainable dividend growth is increasingly not the only consideration.

SHANGHAI WEEKLY TURNOVER LOWEST IN 2011

Weakness in financial stocks also weighed on the Shanghai Composite Index, dragging the benchmark down 0.7 percent on Friday to 2,380.2 points. It slumped to its third straight weekly loss, finishing 1.5 percent off on the week.

A-share turnover on the Shanghai bourse on Friday was the lowest since Oct 10, while on the week, ranked as the lowest this year with sectors considered more sensitive to declining growth hit hardest.

The mainland's largest bank by market capitalisation, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), was the top drag, down 1.4 percent. It was joined by five other financial names in the top 10 drags.

Resources-related stocks also suffered on lingering growth concerns, with top coal producer China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd down 0.9 percent. Local media also reported the government may cap thermal coal prices.

China's largest e-commerce company, Alibaba.com Ltd , slumped to its worst daily loss since September 2009 after posting the slowest earnings growth in nearly two years.

It ended down 10.6 percent at HK$7.94 in volume more than twice its 30-day average, bringing its November fall to 14 percent. It gained more than 27 percent in October.

The stock had surged to as high as HK$9.25 on Tuesday, before sliding almost 14 percent over the last three sessions as short interest spiked. Short-selling averaged about 34 percent on Wednesday and Thursday. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)