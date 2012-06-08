US STOCKS-'Trump trade' comeback not enough to boost Wall Street
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in US election
HONG KONG, June 8 Hong Kong shares are poised to start higher for a fourth straight day on Friday after China's surprise cut in interest rates but investors remained cautious, some saying the move signalled more weakness for the world's second-largest economy.
The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 18,797.9. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in US election
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)