HONG KONG, June 8 Hong Kong shares are poised to start higher for a fourth straight day on Friday after China's surprise cut in interest rates but investors remained cautious, some saying the move signalled more weakness for the world's second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 18,797.9. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Pullin)