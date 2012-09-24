HONG KONG, Sept 24 Hong Kong shares were set for a weaker start on Monday after three straight weeks of gains as investors lock in some profits ahead of the quarter-end and on concerns over how long China's economic slowdown will persist.

The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.6 percent at 20,611.10. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 0.9 percent.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)