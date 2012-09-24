FTSE falters as election looms, travel stocks down - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, June 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
HONG KONG, Sept 24 Hong Kong shares were set for a weaker start on Monday after three straight weeks of gains as investors lock in some profits ahead of the quarter-end and on concerns over how long China's economic slowdown will persist.
The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.6 percent at 20,611.10. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LONDON, June 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)