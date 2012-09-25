FTSE falters as election looms, travel stocks down - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, June 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Sept 25 China shares fell on Tuesday on renewed concerns over global growth, and after China's central bank dampened expectations of a cut in banks' reserve requirements by injecting a record amount of funds into the market on Tuesday.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzen listings and the Shanghai Composite both fell around 0.2 percent.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)