Sept 25 China shares fell on Tuesday on renewed concerns over global growth, and after China's central bank dampened expectations of a cut in banks' reserve requirements by injecting a record amount of funds into the market on Tuesday.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzen listings and the Shanghai Composite both fell around 0.2 percent.

