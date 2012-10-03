HONG KONG Oct 3 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Wednesday as they reopened after a holiday weekend, with shares of insurer AIA providing the biggest boost to the benchmark.

The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 20,951.4. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was also indicated to open up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by John Mair)