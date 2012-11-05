HONG KONG Nov 5 China shares eased slightly as investors paused after the recent rally ahead of the start of the 18th Party Congress that will usher in the country's next generation of leaders and the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday.

The CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.2 percent while the Shanghai Composite ended down 0.1 percent with financials the biggest drags on the indices.