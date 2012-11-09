US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Nov 9, China shares fell on Friday to close lower on the week as investors locked in profits, particularly in banking and energy shares, after a recent rally.
The CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings fell 0.2 percent while the Shanghai Composite closed down 0.1 percent. The indices lost 2.9 percent and 2.3 percent on the week respectively.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)