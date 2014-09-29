HONG KONG, Sept 29 Hong Kong shares sank more than 2 percent to a 2-1/2-month low on Monday morning after pro-democracy supporters clashed with police in the worst unrest in the city since China took back control of the former British colony almost two decades ago.

By GMT 0215, the benchmark Hong Kong share index was down 2.3 percent to its lowest since July 11, dragged lower by heavyweight financial and property counters.

A sub-index for property stocks in Hong Kong dived more than 4 percent, the biggest drop since March 2012. Wharf Holdings, a developer and owner of shopping malls, was leading the losses having fallen nearly 6 percent.

HSBC Holdings lost 1.5 percent, insurer AIA Group skidded more than 3 percent, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing slid nearly 4 percent.

Some banks closed branches and ATMs in some parts of the city, while the central bank said it stood ready to inject liquidity into the banking system "as and when needed".

Riot police advanced on democracy protesters overnight, firing volleys of tear gas after launching a baton-charge, but protesters had gathered again by morning. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)