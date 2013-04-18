HONG KONG, April 18 Hong Kong shares are poised to start at their lowest since November on Thursday, led by cyclical counters on sliding commodities with the benchmark Hang Seng Index heading towards a fifth-straight daily loss.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.6 percent at 21,440.3, its lowest since Nov. 21. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.1 percent.