China shares fall on liquidity concern, Hong Kong follows global trend higher
* Liquidity fears bite before bank health-check, Fed decision
Feb 11 The Hong Kong stock market is shut from Monday to Wednesday for the Lunar New Year holiday and will resume trading on Thursday.
For the latest Hong Kong stock market report, please type in a news page.
* Liquidity fears bite before bank health-check, Fed decision
June 1 Hong Kong's benchmark stock index finished on Thursday at a 23-month high, bolstered by property shares as Chinese money flowed steadily into the city's market.