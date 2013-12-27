SHANGHAI Dec 27 Hong Kong shares edged up for a third straight session on Friday, buoyed by strong gains on the mainland, in light volume after a two-day Christmas holiday.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3 percent for the day and 1.9 percent on the weak, but analysts warned that low trading volume meant the gains were still liable to be reversed. The China Enterprise Index of the leading mainland shares in Hong Kong was flat.

The gains in Hong Kong occurred after mainland shares had their best day in five weeks, with the Shanghai Composite Index gaining 1.4 percent.

Internet giant Tencent led the index, gaining 3.0 percent. China's biggest bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was the biggest drag, falling 0.6 percent.