Aug 29 Hong Kong's benchmark index ended flat on
Friday after three successive days of losses, supported partly
by strength in mainland markets although lackluster corporate
earnings capped gains.
The Hang Seng Index reversed the morning's losses to
end flat at 24,742.06 points. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.3
percent.
On the month, the indexes were down 0.1 and 1.5 percent,
respectively, their first monthly loss in four.
(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom, Chen Yixin and Kazunori
Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)