HONG KONG Dec 31 Hong Kong shares finished up on Wednesday on a shortened half day of trade, gaining 1.3 percent in 2014.

That marks the widest performance gap versus mainland indexes since 2007, as the Shanghai Composite Index looks set to close the year up around 50 percent.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, to 23,605.04 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2 percent, to 11,984.69.

The China Enterprises Index rose 11 percent for the year, buoyed by the rally in mainland markets.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were Peacemap Holdings, up 6.4 percent to HK$0.34; China Resources and Transportation Group, up 17.8 percent to HK$0.18; and Bank Of China, up 1.9 percent to HK$4.37.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.0 billion shares.

Hong Kong markets will be closed on Thursday and reopen on Friday. (Editing by Kim Coghill)