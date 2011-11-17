HONG KONG Nov 17 Hong Kong shares fell for a third-straight session on Thursday, with mainland property names among the hardest hit in weak turnover as investors stayed away on growing fears of global contagion from Europe's debt crisis.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.76 percent at 18,817.47. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong finished down 1 percent at 10,228.65.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at the lowest in about three weeks, down 0.16 percent at 2,463.05 after see-sawing between gain and loss for most of the day as A-share turnover slumped.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index finished off the day's low, testing the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the low on Oct. 4 to the Oct. 28 high at about 18,715, which was also the low on Oct. 26. The benchmark is now on track for its third-straight weekly loss.

* Mainland property developers were among the biggest losers, with China Resources Land Ltd, down 4.1 percent and among the top percentage losers among Hang Seng Index components. The sector has seen short-selling interest remain at elevated levels despite falling in the broader Hong Kong market in the last two months, suggesting investors remain bearish despite no longer expecting a hard landing in the Chinese economy. Reports that housing prices were falling in the mainland this week have driven the fresh downward spiral this week that has been accompanied by relatively thin volume.

* Embattled Esprit Holdings Ltd dropped 6.1 percent in almost twice its 30-day average volume, following 4.3 percent loss the session before after the Europe-focused retailer was removed as a component stock from the MSCI Hong Kong benchmark from Nov. 30. The company has lost 76 percent of its market capitalisation in the year to date after posting a near 100 percent slump in full-year net profit in September. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)