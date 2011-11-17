HONG KONG Nov 17 Hong Kong shares fell
for a third-straight session on Thursday, with mainland property
names among the hardest hit in weak turnover as investors stayed
away on growing fears of global contagion from Europe's debt
crisis.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.76 percent at
18,817.47. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
companies listed in Hong Kong finished down 1 percent at
10,228.65.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed at the lowest in
about three weeks, down 0.16 percent at 2,463.05 after
see-sawing between gain and loss for most of the day as A-share
turnover slumped.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* The Hang Seng Index finished off the day's low, testing
the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the low
on Oct. 4 to the Oct. 28 high at about 18,715, which was also
the low on Oct. 26. The benchmark is now on track for its
third-straight weekly loss.
* Mainland property developers were among the biggest
losers, with China Resources Land Ltd, down 4.1
percent and among the top percentage losers among Hang Seng
Index components. The sector has seen short-selling interest
remain at elevated levels despite falling in the broader Hong
Kong market in the last two months, suggesting investors remain
bearish despite no longer expecting a hard landing in the
Chinese economy. Reports that housing prices were falling in the
mainland this week have driven the fresh downward spiral this
week that has been accompanied by relatively thin volume.
* Embattled Esprit Holdings Ltd dropped 6.1
percent in almost twice its 30-day average volume, following 4.3
percent loss the session before after the Europe-focused
retailer was removed as a component stock from the MSCI Hong
Kong benchmark from Nov. 30. The company has lost 76 percent of
its market capitalisation in the year to date after posting a
near 100 percent slump in full-year net profit in
September.
