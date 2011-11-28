HONG KONG Nov 28 Hong Kong shares ended higher on Monday, lifting the benchmark Hang Seng Index out of oversold territory on the charts, but turnover tested the 2011 low, pointing to lingering wariness among investors over the European debt crisis.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 1.97 percent at 18,037.81. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong closed up 2.28 percent at 9,609.86.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.12 percent at 2,383.03, lifted by gains in several beaten-down energy names, but investor appetite stayed weak with A-share turnover testing 2011 lows.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover on the Hong Kong bourse tested the 2011 low set last Friday, with risk aversion partly due to confusion over an early report that the International Monetary Fund was considering a bailout package for Italy, which the IMF later denied.

The report initially sparked a rally in riskier assets in early Asia trade, lifting several Chinese developers such as China Resources Land Ltd, up 8.1 percent, and China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, ahead 6.2 percent, after elevated shorting interest hurt their stock prices recently.

* Better-than-expected Thanksgiving retail sales figures in the United States spurred short-covering in exporters such as Li & Fung Ltd, which surged 10.4 percent, its best session since May 2009. Short-selling interest had averaged 37.7 percent of its daily turnover last week. The stock remains down more than 32 percent in 2011 to date. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)