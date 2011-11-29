HONG KONG Nov 29 Hong Kong shares gained
on Tuesday, boosted by strong gains in Chinese consumer
counters, seen as relatively safer bets in difficult market
conditions, with turnover weak despite hitting the highest in
five sessions.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.21 percent at
18,256.2. The China Enterprises Index closed up 1.08
percent at 9,714.09.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.23 percent
at 2,412.39 points, led by strong gains in material and energy
names in A-share turnover that stayed below average despite
hitting the highest since Nov. 18.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Chinese consumer names led gains, with footwear retailer
Belle International Holdings Ltd surging 8.8 percent
in almost twice its 30-day average volume as investors rolled
into the sector, seen as relatively safer in a difficult market
compounded by an uncertain global macroeconomic outlook,
especially for the world's second-largest economy.
* Short-selling interest in some stocks in the sector stayed
high. Despite strong gains since the Hang Seng Index manager
announced in early November that Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Holdings Corp would join the benchmark from Dec. 5,
short-selling has slipped below 12 percent of its total daily
turnover only three times this month.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)