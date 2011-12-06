HONG KONG Dec 6 Hong Kong shares retreated in weak turnover on Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors took some profits ahead of a European summit later this week that could be pivotal in resolving the region's debt woes.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.24 percent at 18,942.23 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland firms listed in Hong Kong finished down 1.48 percent at 10,258.54 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.31 percent at 2,325.9 points, a six-week low, dragged by financial and gold stocks as A-share turnover neared the year's low.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index tested before closing above the bottom of a range that has served as chart support for the last three sessions, seen at around 18,868.

* Turnover on the Hong Kong bourse on Tuesday slumped for a third-straight session, with short-selling at midday accounting for about 5 percent of total turnover, according to traders. At HK$47.4 billion, Tuesday's turnover is less than half of levels seen last Thursday after Beijing announced its first cut in reserve requirements for its commercial lenders in three years.

* A trade involving about 8.8 million shares of China Mobile at HK$74.75 was executed at around 0600 GMT. The stock eventually finished the day down 1.9 percent at HK$74.45. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)