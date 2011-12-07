HONG KONG Dec 7 Hong Kong shares gained on Wednesday, with the Hang Seng Index closing at the highest in about three weeks, but weak turnover and strength in defensives pointed to lingering caution ahead of a pivotal summit of euro zone leaders later this week.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.58 percent at 19,240.58. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong ended up 2.21 percent at 10,485.05.

The Shanghai Composite Index snapped a three-day losing streak as strength in financials helped the benchmark finish up 0.29 percent at 2,332.73, with A-share turnover slumping to a 2011 low.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover has been sluggish in Hong Kong amid a lack of conviction about market direction at the end of a difficult year for most fund managers. Trading of warrants and callable bull/bear contracts have taken up a large share of trading volume, accounting for 40-45 percent of daily turnover, according to a fund manager.

* China Life Insurance Co Ltd was among the top boosts on the Hang Seng Index, jumping 4.3 percent. The mainland's largest insurer was one of six financials among the top 10 boosts, which were among the top drags the session before.

* A wave of stocks offerings is set to hit Hong Kong in coming days worth up to $7.61 billion in what would be one of the busiest weeks of the year for new deals. Large initial public offerings Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd and New China Life Insurance Co Ltd follow a sharp slowdown in offerings in recent months as volatility in global markets spoiled investor appetites. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)