HONG KONG Nov 21 Hong Kong shares fell
for a fifth-straight session on Monday, dragged lower by
financial and property stocks in the weakest turnover in a month
after comments by Chinese Vice-Premier Wang Qishan on the global
economy further aggravated weak sentiment.
The Hang Seng Index finished down 1.44 percent at
18,225.85. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
companies listed in Hong Kong ended down 2.33 points at
9,725.82.
The Shanghai Composite Index extended a
three-session losing streak, closing down 0.06 percent at
2,415.13 as A-share turnover sank to the lowest in a month, with
weakness in energy names outweighing strength in utilities.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* The Hang Seng Index finished held above the 50 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the low on Oct. 4 to the
high on Oct. 28, at about 18,217, after earlier testing the
bottom of a chart gap that formed between the high of Oct. 21 at
about 18,082 and the low of Oct. 24 at about 18,435.
* Stocks of Chinese property developers, particularly those
seen of a better quality, were the standout underperformers,
deepening losses in November after outpacing gains in the
broader market in the month before.
* Longfor Properties Co Ltd was down by as much as
10 percent before finishing down 5.4 percent in volume twice its
average 30-day volume. There was talk in the market that the
company sold apartments at a Beijing development over the
weekend at prices that were below cost, according to Lee
Wee-Liat, regional property head at Samsung Securities.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)