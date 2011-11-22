(Corrects chart technicals in first bullet point)
HONG KONG Nov 22 Hong Kong shares pared
early losses to snap a five-session losing streak on Tuesday,
led by strength in defensive counters as investor risk aversion
remained high in global markets.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.14 percent at
18,251.59. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
companies listed in Hong Kong finished up 0.2 percent at
9,745.35.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1 percent
at 2,412.63, extending a four-session losing streak with A-share
turnover hovering at the lowest in a month, and with energy and
material names among the biggest losers.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* The Hang Seng Index closed at 18,251.6 points, again
finishing above its 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise
from Oct. 4 lows to Oct. 28 highs, at about 18,208 points. It
also, for a second straight say, tested in early trade the Oct.
21 high at about 18,082, the lower end of a chart gap that
formed between that level and the low of Oct. 24 at about
18,435.
* CLP Holdings Ltd firmed 1 percent and China
Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd climbed 2.3 percent,
leading the Hang Seng Utilities Index up 0.79 percent on
the day, an outperformer in a choppy session characterised by
weak turnover.
* Also supporting mild gains was a bout of short-covering in
some property stocks battered in the last week after European
stock futures opened higher in mid-afternoon, lifting the Hang
Seng Index off oversold levels on the charts.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)