HONG KONG Nov 23 Hong Kong shares ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by materials and finance-related stocks as investors rotated selling in cyclical sectors with risk aversion staying high in global markets.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 2.12 percent at 17,864.43. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong finished down 2.76 percent at 9,476.15.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.73 percent at 2,395.06, extending its losing streak to six consecutive sessions. The index closed at the lowest level in nearly a month on worries China may be edging towards an economic hard landing after a survey showed its factory sector shrank by the most in 32 months.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Also weighing on the Hang Seng Index was rotational selling and profit-taking interest on materials and financial stocks, tracking softer overseas markets on euro zone debt jitters and lacklustre U.S. growth data.

* PCCW Ltd ended down 3.3 percent after pricing the initial public offering of HKT Trust at the bottom of an indicative range, with global market turmoil denting demand despite the high-yield offered.

* Europe-focused fashion group Esprit Holdings Ltd surged 6.3 percent after its chief executive and chief financial officer raised their stakes in the company earlier this month, according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse. Esprit has been under pressure amid increasing scepticism towards its turnaround plans, with shares down about 75 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)