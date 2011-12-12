HONG KONG Dec 12 Hong Kong shares ended
lower in thin Monday trade, with the Hang Seng Index reversing
gains after the Shanghai Composite Index closed below the
crucial 2,300 support level, weighed down by stocks seen as
A-share market proxies.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.06 percent at
18,575.66, while the China Enterprises Index of top
mainland companies listed in Hong Kong finished down 0.07
percent at 10,059.35.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 1.02
percent at 2,291.54, the lowest close since March 25, 2009, in
A-share turnover that hit a three-year low with investors
watching Beijing's possible policy response after data last week
pointed to a serious risk of a sharp industrial slowdown.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Stocks that are seen as proxies for the onshore A-share
market led the reversal after the midday break. China insurers
and brokerages were among the biggest drags on benchmarks.
China Life Insurance Co Ltd, which has sizeable
A-share investments, lost 1.7 percent, while Citic Securities Co
Ltd, the mainland's top securities firm, bled 4.3
percent. A Hong Kong-based trader at a Asian brokerage said the
market was betting on pessimism that Beijing would not loosen
monetary policy sufficiently to change the trajectory of
economic growth.
* The Hang Seng Index failed to hold onto 18,818 after the
intraday reversal, the level it broke below on Friday after it
held for almost a week prior. Turnover was the lowest in two
weeks, nearing the low for the year.
* Underscoring fragile market confidence, Haitong Securities
Co Ltd, China's No.2 brokerage by assets, has pulled
its up to $1.7 billion Hong Kong stock offering due to poor
market conditions, sources said on Monday, casting doubt on
upcoming deals in the latest blow for new listings in Asia's
once booming IPO centre.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris
Lewis)