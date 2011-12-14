HONG KONG Dec 14 Hong Kong shares declined for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, weighed down by resources-related names in weak turnover that is expected to drag into the final weeks of 2011, with most long funds seen done for the year.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.5 percent at 18,354.43. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong ended down 0.69 percent at 9,888.15.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.89 percent at 2,228.53, breaking below a long-term chart support, with losses accelerating in the afternoon after a key economic meeting among China's top leaders broadly endorsed a decision last week to avoid big policy changes.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover slumped to the lowest in 12 sessions, but losses among top beta names came in relatively stronger volume. Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd slipped 3.9 percent in volume that exceeded its 30-day average after reporting a sharp drop in November sales. The Chinese developer, whose Hong Kong listing is down more than 21 percent this year, also announced that it had stopped acquiring land, believing sales would remain slow into the second quarter of next year.

* Underscoring the adverse conditions, China Polymetallic Mining Ltd slumped about 30 percent on its market debut, starting at HK$2.20 but finishing at HK$1.35. The day's other debutant, Baoxin Auto Group Ltd fared comparatively better, sliding 8 percent on the day. On the grey market, traders said New China Life Insurance and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, scheduled to make their listing debuts on Thursday, were down about 15 and 6 percent from their respective issue prices. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)