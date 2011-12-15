HONG KONG Dec 15 Hong Kong shares tumbled for a sixth straight session on Thursday, as resources-related stocks took a beating after a broad selloff in the physical commodities markets overnight deepened lingering risk aversion in global markets.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.78 percent at 18,026.84 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong underperformed, ending down 2.12 percent at 9,678.86 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 2.14 percent at 2,180.9 points, sinking to a fourth straight 33-month closing low in A-share turnover that stayed lackluster despite nearing two-week highs.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* In a bearish sign, shares of Chinese oil and other resources companies saw steep losses in strong volumes after oil prices tumbled more than 4 percent on Wednesday. CNOOC Ltd , whose stock price is seen as the most sensitive to oil prices among the three Chinese oil giants, slumped 4.6 percent. It is down more than 6.5 percent this week to date.

* Two of Hong Kong's biggest recent initial public offerings slumped in their trading debuts on Thursday after unfavourable performances on the gray market the day before. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's biggest jewellery retailer, and New China Life Insurance fell about 8.4 and 10 percent from their offering price after the companies raised a combined $3.9 billion. New China Life Insurance, the mainland's third-largest life insurer, will make its Shanghai listing debut on Friday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)