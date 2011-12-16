HONG KONG Dec 16 Hong Kong shares snapped a six-session losing streak on Friday, boosted by speculation that Beijing could act to boost market confidence following suspected central bank intervention to support the yuan earlier in the day.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.43 percent on the day, but down 1.62 percent on the week at 18,285.39. The China Enterprises Index ended up 1.95 percent on the day but down 1.98 percent on the week at 9,867.41.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 2.02 percent on the day at 2,224.84 in A-share turnover that accelerated in the last hour of trade, particularly for banks and insurance plays. It ended down 3.91 percent on the week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The "Top Four" Chinese banks saw gains accelerate in the afternoon as speculation of a prospective move by Beijing to support the mainland market filtered through. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and Bank of China Ltd were among the top boosts to the benchmark, gaining 1.8 and 3.6 percent respectively.

* Chinese property developers, some of which rank among the top beta plays and the most shorted recently in the Hong Kong market, surged. Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd jumped 8 percent in strong volume, while China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd climbed 5.5 percent. Short-selling interest in China Overseas Land stayed high while declining in the broader market, averaging about 22.4 percent this week, excluding Friday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)