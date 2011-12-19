HONG KONG Dec 19 Hong Kong shares
finished lower on Monday, with some investors seen covering
short positions, helping to pare losses in the afternoon that
had earlier accelerated after news that North Korean leader Kim
Jong-il had died, adding to caution in already-weak markets.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.18 percent at
18,070.21. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
companies listed in Hong Kong ended down 1.42 percent at
9,727.08.
The Shanghai Composite Index pared early losses to
close down 0.3 percent at 2,218.24, bouncing off a 33-month
intraday low in lacklustre A-share turnover.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Monday's close offset much of Friday's gains made on
speculation that Beijing could intervene over the weekend to
support the financial markets. Money managers and traders told
Reuters they did not expect uncertainty from North Korea to
impact Hong Kong and China markets too adversely, although they
were keeping a watchful eye on unfolding events.
* Chinese property and financial counters, which led gains
on Friday largely on a bout of short-covering, were the leading
percentage losers on Monday. Data over the weekend showed that
China's November housing prices increased at the slowest rate in
the year to date while housing inflation hit the lowest as
tightening efforts took affect. Chinese insurer
PICC Property & Casualty Co Ltd slumped 6 percent in
relatively strong volume, while China Resources Land Ltd
lost 4 percent.
* Chinese shipper, Cosco Pacific Ltd was the one
of the top losers among Hang Seng Index components, declining
5.1 percent to the lowest in more than two months in relatively
strong volume. It is down almost 38 percent in 2011, poised for
its worst year since 2008.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)