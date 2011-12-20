HONG KONG Dec 20 Hong Kong shares barely held onto gains at the end of choppy Tuesday trade, with the benchmark index finishing near the bottom of its trading range on the day as turnover slumped to its lowest this year.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.06 percent at 18,080.2. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended up 0.13 percent at 9,740.01.

The Shanghai Composite Index reversed early gains in weak A-share turnover to close down 0.1 percent at 2,215.93. It is seen supported at 2,200 in the near term, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from its 2005 low to 2007 peak.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* With turnover seen weak going into year-end, the benchmark indexes are expected to remain rangebound. Support for the Hang Seng Index is seen at about 18,000 points, and for the China Enterprises Index at about 9,600 -- levels that both indexes have traded around for the last few sessions. The lack of support is compounded by reduced shorting interest. Short-selling at midday on the Hong Kong bourse accounted for only about 5 percent of total turnover.

* Hang Ten Group Holdings Ltd jumped more than 55 percent to a one-year high after privately held Li & Fung (Retailing) Ltd, a sister company of listed trading company Li & Fung Ltd, offered to buy the apparel and accessories retailer for HK$2.7 billion ($347 million) in a bid to beef up its presence in Asia. Major shareholders, including YGM Trading Ltd, representing an aggregate 69.06 percent of Hang Ten had accepted the offer, Hang Ten said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse. YGM jumped 6.8 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)