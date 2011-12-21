HONG KONG Dec 21 Hong Kong shares gained
on Wednesday, lifted by resources-related stocks tracking higher
physical commodities prices and as global market sentiment
improved after upbeat U.S. and German data and strong demand for
Spanish debt.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.86 percent at
18,416.45. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong finished up 2.16 percent at 9,950.71.
The Shanghai Composite Index reversed early gains to
close down 1.12 percent at 2,191.15, breaking below the 2,200
support level that it had finished above for the three previous
sessions, pointing to further weakness ahead.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Turnover in Hong Kong neared the low for the year in
holiday-thinned trade, amplifying gains in energy and materials
counters that are expected to be short-lived. The biggest
percentage rise in oil prices since October led to strong gains
for PetroChina Co Ltd, up 3.4 percent. Aluminum Corp
of China Ltd gained 3.7 percent, but is still down
more than 52 percent in the year to date.
* Ping An Insurance (group) Co of China Ltd,
China's second-largest life insurer by market value, slumped 2.7
percent in more than twice its 30-day average volume after
unveiling plans to raise up to $4.1 billion selling convertible
bonds in the third quarter of next year. This comes just
nine-months after the fast-expanding insurer raise $2.5 billion
through a private placement in Hong Kong, underlining the
urgency of the capital raising. Ping An's Hong Kong listing is
down more than 41 percent in the year to date.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)