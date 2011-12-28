Dec 28 Hong Kong shares declined on Wednesday, dragged lower by weakness in Chinese banks as investors reduced their risk exposure in holiday-thinned trade as the year winds down.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.59 percent at 18,518.67. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished down 1.5 percent at 9,980.51.

The Shanghai Composite Index reversed early losses to snap a two-day losing streak, ending up 0.18 percent at 2,170.01. It remains mired in technically oversold territory amid lacklustre turnover.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Mengniu Diary Co Ltd tumbled 24 percent in more than 16 times its 30-day average volume, after touching the lowest intraday level since September 2009. China's largest dairy operator said over the weekend that it had destroyed milk in Sichuan found by a government quality watchdog to contain aflatoxin, a substance that can cause severe liver damage.

* Chinese banks took a hit on Wednesday after hopes of a cut in reserve requirements by Beijing over the four-day Christmas weekend were dashed, dealers said. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd was the top drag on the Hang Seng Index, slumping 3.3 percent. Bank of China Ltd lost 2.1 percent, while China Construction Bank Corp was down 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Chris Lewis)