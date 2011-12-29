Dec 29 Hong Kong shares closed down for a
second straight session on Thursday, dragged lower by weakness
in financials and Chinese property stocks in weak turnover, with
the benchmark indexes poised to post their first losing year in
three.
The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.65 percent at
18,397.92. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.36 percent at 9,944.58.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.16 percent
at 2,173.56 in A-share turnover that lingered near a three-year
low. It is poised to post a second consecutive losing year
having declined 22.6 percent in 2011 to date.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* The Hang Seng Index is down 20.1 percent this year, with
one trading day remaining, while the China Enterprises Index is
down 21.7 percent. They rank among the worst performers in Asia.
The MSCI ex-Japan Asia Pacific Index is down
15.8 percent.
* China Mengniu Diary Co Ltd slumped as much as 10
percent in more than seven times its 30-day average volume to
the lowest since August 2009, before closing down 7.4 percent.
This followed its worst daily performance in 36 months on
Wednesday after admitted over the weekend that it had destroyed
milk in Sichuan found by a government quality watchdog to
contain aflatoxin, a substance that can cause severe liver
damage.
DAY AHEAD:
* HSBC is scheduled to release its December Purchasing
Manager's Index (PMI) for China on Friday ahead of the release
of Beijing's official figures on Jan. 1. Manufacturing activity
is expected to have contracted again in December, suggesting the
world's second-largest economy is finishing 2011 on a weak note
amid a global malaise.
* The HSBC Flash PMI, the earliest indicator of China's
industrial activity, showed factory output shrank in December in
the face of weakening demand at home and abroad.
(Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Chris Lewis)