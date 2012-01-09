HONG KONG Jan 9 Hong Kong shares reversed
early losses to close higher on Monday, lifted by short-covering
after mainland markets were boosted by better-than-expected
economic data and comments from Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao.
The Hang Seng Index finished up 1.47 percent at
18,865.72. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong ended 2.39 percent higher at 10,225.81.
The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.89 percent to
close at 2,225.89, the best single-day gain in three months and
in the highest A-share turnover since Dec. 1, a day after
Beijing cut the reserve requirement ratio for commercial lenders
for the first time in three years.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Turnover in Hong Kong remained weak, in contrast to
Shanghai, with investors focused on Europe after data late last
week pointed to a recession in the euro zone despite
stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States last
Friday and China over the weekend. Japan's markets were closed
for a public holiday, further crimping turnover in Hong Kong.
* Chinese banks and coal stocks led the afternoon climb into
positive territory, tracking strength in mainland counterparts.
Better-than-expected December loan growth and money supply data
released on Sunday reinforced perceptions that the central bank
is gently easing policy to cushion the impact of a slowdown in
the Chinese economy.. Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China Ltd jumped 2.8 percent, while China
Shenhua Energy Co Ltd rose 4.7 percent.
DAY AHEAD:
* China is scheduled to release data for December exports,
imports and its trade balance on Tuesday and December inflation
figures on Jan. 12.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris
Lewis)