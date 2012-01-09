HONG KONG Jan 9 Hong Kong shares reversed early losses to close higher on Monday, lifted by short-covering after mainland markets were boosted by better-than-expected economic data and comments from Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 1.47 percent at 18,865.72. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended 2.39 percent higher at 10,225.81.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.89 percent to close at 2,225.89, the best single-day gain in three months and in the highest A-share turnover since Dec. 1, a day after Beijing cut the reserve requirement ratio for commercial lenders for the first time in three years.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover in Hong Kong remained weak, in contrast to Shanghai, with investors focused on Europe after data late last week pointed to a recession in the euro zone despite stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States last Friday and China over the weekend. Japan's markets were closed for a public holiday, further crimping turnover in Hong Kong.

* Chinese banks and coal stocks led the afternoon climb into positive territory, tracking strength in mainland counterparts. Better-than-expected December loan growth and money supply data released on Sunday reinforced perceptions that the central bank is gently easing policy to cushion the impact of a slowdown in the Chinese economy.. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd jumped 2.8 percent, while China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd rose 4.7 percent.

DAY AHEAD:

* China is scheduled to release data for December exports, imports and its trade balance on Tuesday and December inflation figures on Jan. 12. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)