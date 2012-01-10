HONG KONG Jan 10 Hong Kong shares rose
for a second straight session on Tuesday, spurred by strength in
mainland markets after weak China trade data boosted hopes that
Beijing would relax monetary policy to contain a slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.73 percent at
19,004.28. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong closed up 1.84 percent at 10,413.61.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 2.69
percent at 2,285.74, led by large caps in A-share turnover that
reached the highest in more than two months.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Turnover in Hong Kong was the highest in almost a month --
at HK$57.4 billion, about 28 percent above the 20-day moving
average. Short-selling interest at midday accounted for just
over 7 percent of total turnover, traders said. Full-day data
was not immediately available at market close.
* State-owned parents moved to increase their stakes in the
mainland listings of China United Network Communications Ltd
(China Unicom), China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
, mainland media reported on Tuesday.
These three stocks were among the top boosts in Shanghai,
but closed mixed in Hong Kong. Sinopec and Shenhua
Energy gained 1.4 and 1.2 percent, respectively. China
Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd lost 1.7 percent as investors
moved out of defensive names and into more growth-sensitive
counters.
* Esprit Holdings Ltd was among the top percentage
gainers on the Hang Seng Index, up 4.4 percent after the
Europe-focused fashion group announced a new appointment,
boosting hopes that the company was on track for a
turnaround.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)