HONG KONG Jan 11 Hong Kong shares rose for a third-straight session on Wednesday, driven by strong gains in Chinese resources-related stocks and shrugging off the first loss in mainland markets in four sessions.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.78 percent at 19,151.94. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong closed up 0.99 percent at 10,517.07.

The Shanghai Composite Index snapped a three-day winning streak, finishing down 0.42 percent at 2,276.05, retreating from resistance seen at 2,300. A-share turnover stayed above average but declined 23 percent from Tuesday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Angang Steel Co Ltd gained 4.4 percent in Hong Kong and 0.9 percent in Shenzhen, spurring strength in the Chinese steel sector and extending gains after the company said its parent and its executives would enter the market to buy its A-shares over the next six months. Angang Steel has gained 7.5 percent in Shenzhen and 10.3 percent in Hong Kong so far this week.

* Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which bought Swedish rival Volvo in 2010, jumped 6.4 percent in nearly seven times its 30-day average volume at midday. Traders cited speculation that the auto maker could be the partner that Fiat SpA and Chrysler Group LLC are reported by media to be seeking to help reduce their production costs.

DAY AHEAD:

* China is scheduled to release a third batch of economic data for December inflation and fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) on Thursday. A Reuters poll pointed to inflation slowing to 4 percent in December from 4.2 percent in November and annual GDP growth in the fourth quarter slowing to 8.7 percent from 9.1 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)