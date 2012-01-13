HONG KONG Jan 13 Hong Kong share ended higher on Friday, shrugging off weakness in China after Beijing posted a fall foreign exchange reserves for two straight months - the first in almost three years, but gains were capped by persistent chart resistance.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.57 percent on the day and up 3.29 percent on the week at 19,204.42. The China Enterprises Index closed up 1.12 percent on the day and up 6.51 percent on the week at 10,637.03.

The Shanghai Composite Index snapped a nine-week losing streak, rising 3.75 percent. But it slipped 1.34 percent on the day to finish at 2,244.58, off the week's high after falling back from the 2,300 resistance level all week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index has been capped at 19,242, its December high, all week. If that level is breached, the next target on the charts is seen at the benchmark's high on Nov. 14 last year at about 19,640.

* Profit warnings from several China-related companies weighed on the market. Among them, Midland Holdings Ltd dived after warning late on Thursday that it could record a significant decline in net profit for 2011. Adversely affected by the sluggish property market transactions in Hong Kong and in mainland China, it fell 6.1 percent on the day to the lowest in almost a month in almost four times its 30-day average volume.

* Belle International Holdings Ltd was among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index, slumping 6.9 percent in more than four times its 30-day average volume after posting fourth-quarter sales figures that were below market expectations. In a note to clients, Barclays Capital analysts maintained a long-term positive view on the company despite expecting near-term pressure on its share price. They said Belle's dominant market position in footwear, new business initiatives and growth drivers from expanding market share in international sportswear would help sustain growth.

WEEK AHEAD:

* China will post fourth-quarter GDP data on Jan. 17, along with December industrial output, investment and retail sales data, which could spur gains and help benchmark indexes break technical resistance. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)