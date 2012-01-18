HONG KONG Jan 18 Hong Kong shares held firm on Wednesday, supported by insurers, even as mainland markets gave up some of the previous session's strong gains as investors turned cautious ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday next week.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent at 19,686.92. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong eased 0.09 percent to 10,952.60.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.39 percent to 2,266.38 as investors locked in gains from Tuesday's biggest single-day percentage rise in 27 months on hopes of further policy-easing moves by Beijing.

HIGHLIGHTS:

AIA Group Ltd rose 1.6 percent after sources told Reuters that Asia's No.3 insurer, about one-third owned by American International Group Inc, may bid for the $6 billion Asian insurance operation of ING Groep NV.

China Life Insurance Co Ltd, the world's largest insurer by market value, climbed 1.7 percent.

Swire Properties Ltd pared gains on Wednesday but ended above its debut price on the first day of trade as a spinoff from Swire Pacific Ltd. Swire Pacific, however, closed down 3.7 percent.

In Shanghai, top Chinese lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd fell 1.2 percent, while the heaviest index weight, PetroChina Co Ltd, dropped 1 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Chris Lewis)