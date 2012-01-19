HONG KONG Jan 19 Hong Kong shares rose to
a two-month on Thursday led by financials, and in particular
insurers, as well as property developers on short-covering and
buying by long-only funds in anticipation of a further rally in
Chinese markets.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.3 percent at 19,942.95
in relatively strong volume. The China Enterprises Index
rose 1.7 percent to 11,138.49.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite closed up
1.31 percent at 2,296.08 on hopes that the government would
usher in market-boosting steps after next week's week-long Lunar
New Year holiday, traders said.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd, up 7
percent in strong volume, led a rally in Chinese insurers as
some market players bought into the sector on hopes that firm
equity prices would benefit the companies' investment
portfolios, said traders. Ping An has gained 26.7 percent since
hitting a three-month intraday low on Jan. 9. Larger rival China
Life Insurance Co Ltd, up 2.8 percent on the day, has
risen nearly 16 percent over the past two weeks.
* Telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp took
a hammering, ending down 7.2 percent in more than 10 times its
average 30-day traded volume. Reasons for the slump were
unclear, with traders citing talk that the company had suffered
a setback in a lawsuit with Ericsson and also that
sanctions on Iran would hurt ZTE's operations there. A ZTE
executive told Reuters outcome of the lawsuit was not out yet.
* Hang Lung Properties Ltd surged 9.7 percent
after reporting strong profit on the back of growing China
business. The stock led a rally in developers in Hong Kong which
easily outperformed the broader market reflected by a 4.5
percent gains in the property sub-index.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)