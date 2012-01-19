HONG KONG Jan 19 Hong Kong shares rose to a two-month on Thursday led by financials, and in particular insurers, as well as property developers on short-covering and buying by long-only funds in anticipation of a further rally in Chinese markets.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.3 percent at 19,942.95 in relatively strong volume. The China Enterprises Index rose 1.7 percent to 11,138.49.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite closed up 1.31 percent at 2,296.08 on hopes that the government would usher in market-boosting steps after next week's week-long Lunar New Year holiday, traders said.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd, up 7 percent in strong volume, led a rally in Chinese insurers as some market players bought into the sector on hopes that firm equity prices would benefit the companies' investment portfolios, said traders. Ping An has gained 26.7 percent since hitting a three-month intraday low on Jan. 9. Larger rival China Life Insurance Co Ltd, up 2.8 percent on the day, has risen nearly 16 percent over the past two weeks.

* Telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp took a hammering, ending down 7.2 percent in more than 10 times its average 30-day traded volume. Reasons for the slump were unclear, with traders citing talk that the company had suffered a setback in a lawsuit with Ericsson and also that sanctions on Iran would hurt ZTE's operations there. A ZTE executive told Reuters outcome of the lawsuit was not out yet.

* Hang Lung Properties Ltd surged 9.7 percent after reporting strong profit on the back of growing China business. The stock led a rally in developers in Hong Kong which easily outperformed the broader market reflected by a 4.5 percent gains in the property sub-index. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)