HONG KONG Jan 31 Hong Kong shares closed
higher on Tuesday, with the Hang Seng Index streaking to its
best January showing since 1996, but further upside is expected
to be capped going into earnings season after several profit
warnings from mainland companies.
The Hang Seng Index finished up 1.14 percent on the
day and up 10.61 percent on the month at 20,390.49. The China
Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong
Kong closed up 1.38 percent on the day and 13.71 percent on the
month at 11,299.05.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed a volatile
Tuesday session up 0.33 percent on the day and 4.24 percent on
the month at 2,292.61, continuing to be stymied by chart
resistance at 2,300-2,320 in turnover nearing January lows.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* China Mobile Ltd, the mainland's biggest mobile
phone operator and a popular defensive play, was the Hang Seng
Index's top boost, up 2.3 percent at a four-month high. Apple
Inc may add China Telecom Corp Ltd and China
Mobile as iPhone distributors over the next year, Morgan Stanley
said in a note late on Monday.
* Profit warnings from Chinese material and power companies
tempered gains, with Angang Steel Co Ltd
bleeding 10.9 percent in Hong Kong and 4.4 percent in Shenzhen
after it forecast a net loss of 2.2 billion yuan ($347 million)
for 2011.
DAY AHEAD:
* China is expected to post January manufacturing data on
Wednesday that may point to a sluggish start to 2012, with a
Reuters poll suggesting official purchasing managers' index
(PMI) will come in at 49.5, after a slight upturn in December.
A separate index, the HSBC Flash PMI, the
earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, found that
the manufacturing sector likely fell for a third successive
month in January.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)