HONG KONG Jan 31 Hong Kong shares closed higher on Tuesday, with the Hang Seng Index streaking to its best January showing since 1996, but further upside is expected to be capped going into earnings season after several profit warnings from mainland companies.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 1.14 percent on the day and up 10.61 percent on the month at 20,390.49. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong closed up 1.38 percent on the day and 13.71 percent on the month at 11,299.05.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed a volatile Tuesday session up 0.33 percent on the day and 4.24 percent on the month at 2,292.61, continuing to be stymied by chart resistance at 2,300-2,320 in turnover nearing January lows.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Mobile Ltd, the mainland's biggest mobile phone operator and a popular defensive play, was the Hang Seng Index's top boost, up 2.3 percent at a four-month high. Apple Inc may add China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Mobile as iPhone distributors over the next year, Morgan Stanley said in a note late on Monday.

* Profit warnings from Chinese material and power companies tempered gains, with Angang Steel Co Ltd bleeding 10.9 percent in Hong Kong and 4.4 percent in Shenzhen after it forecast a net loss of 2.2 billion yuan ($347 million) for 2011.

DAY AHEAD:

* China is expected to post January manufacturing data on Wednesday that may point to a sluggish start to 2012, with a Reuters poll suggesting official purchasing managers' index (PMI) will come in at 49.5, after a slight upturn in December. A separate index, the HSBC Flash PMI, the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, found that the manufacturing sector likely fell for a third successive month in January. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)