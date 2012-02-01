HONG KONG Feb 1 Hong Kong shares declined on Wednesday, dragged by weak Chinese banks after new loan growth in January cited in mainland media lagged figures reported earlier, but losses on benchmark indices were limited, bound within the recent trading range.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.28 percent at 20,333.37. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.4 percent at 11,253.8.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 1.07 percent at 2,268.08 points, with weakness in financial and resources stocks almost paring the benchmark gains from the last four sessions in lackluster A-share turnover.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Total new loans by all commercial banks in mainland China during in the first 28 days of January could range from 750 to 800 billion yuan, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Wednesday. This lagged the 900 billion to 1 trillion yuan ($158 billion) estimate that the official China Securities Journal reported on January 20. The mainland's top lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) declined 1.3 percent.

* Tencent Holdings was the top drag on the Hang Seng Index. The Chinese internet giant hit an intra-day five-month high before slumping 3.2 percent as investors took profit after recent strength on Facebook's impending IPO.

* China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd (CSCL) led strong gains among shipping stocks on news of Beijing banning a giant new class of ship from its ports in a move to protect its own ocean-freight industry and on expectations freight rates would recover -- despite grim fundamentals. CSCL surged 15.1 percent in almost five times its 30-day average volume, partly on short covering, traders said. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)