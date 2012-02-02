HONG KONG Feb 2 Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday, lifted by strength in Chinese financials and growth-sensitive sectors after fears of a global economic slowdown were eased by U.S. and German manufacturing data that beat expectations.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 2 percent at 20,739.45. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended up 2.93 percent at 11,583.47.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 1.96 percent at 2,312.56 as strength in large caps helped the benchmark finish in the 2,300-2,320 range that has served as stiff chart resistance for the most of January.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index broke above its 200-day moving average, seen on Thursday at about 20,529, which has provided stiff resistance since trading resumed last Thursday after the Lunar New Year holiday, pointing to further strength ahead. The next upside target is seen at 20,975-21,017, highs reached in September and August last year, respectively. 21,017 is also the bottom of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.

* Chinese banks were bolstered by two moves unveiled by Beijing late on Wednesday. The first is intended to alleviate funding strains for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The second, which involves the state parent of the country's "Big Four" banks agreeing in principle to cut the lenders' cash dividend payout ratio this year by 5 percentage points, is seen easing capital strains among the country's biggest lenders.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) jumped 3.5 percent.

* A Hong Kong-based trader estimated the move would give banks about 400 billion yuan ($63.42 billion) in working capital and "probably" delay the need for another cut in reserve requirements for commercial bankers until June. ($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)