HONG KONG Feb 6 Hong Kong shares ended lower for the first session in three on Monday, reversing early gains after benchmark indexes retreated from chart resistance as investors took profit on recent outperformers.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.23 percent at 20,709.94. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.35 percent at 11,564.86.

The Shanghai Composite Index was almost flat on the day, finishing up 0.03 percent at 2,331.14, with property names weighing after China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest developer by sales, said on Friday that January sales fell 39 percent from a year earlier.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Early gains on Friday's better-than-expected U.S. jobs data petered out when European stock futures opened lower with Greek debt talks at an impasse. The Hang Seng Index finished near the bottom of its intraday trading range after meeting chart resistance at 20,975-21,017, highs reached in September and August, respectively, with 21,017 also the bottom of a 708-point gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.

* With several economic data points coming up this week, including January inflation and trade figures from China on Thursday and Friday, some investors were seen selling into strength, particularly last week's outperformers. Belle International Holdings Ltd, a China-focused footwear retailer, slid 3.1 percent after surging 10 percent last week. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)