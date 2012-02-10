HONG KONG Feb 10 Hong Kong shares finished Friday weaker, with the Hang Seng Index retreating from chart resistance at its 250-day moving average, barely holding onto gains on the week that extended its winning streak into a sixth week.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.08 percent on the day but up 0.13 percent on the week at 20,783.86. The China Enterprises Index ended down 2.26 percent on the day and down 1.73 percent on the week at 11,405.22.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.1 percent on the day and 0.93 percent on the week at 2,351.98, powered by developers after mainland media reported that a third-tier city had relaxed some restrictions on home purchases.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese financials were the top drags as the Hang Seng Index retreated from its 250-day moving average, a technical resistance level that the benchmark has not finished above since early July last year and has capped the benchmark for most of this week. While this is currently seen at around 21,012, 21,017 is also the bottom of a 708-point gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5, further explaining the formidable resistance at current levels as turnover declined about 20 percent on Friday from Thursday.

* Alibaba.com remained suspended from trade in Hong Kong, pending an announcement from parent Alibaba Group. Sources told Reuters that the parent may take the Hong Hong-listed unit private and is working with Yahoo on an asset-swap deal.

WEEK AHEAD:

* Beijing is scheduled to post January loan growth and money supply data next week. China's new loans may have jumped to 1 trillion yuan ($158.66 billion) in January, up from 604.5 billion yuan in December and 562.2 billion yuan in November, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)