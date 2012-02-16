HONG KONG Feb 16 Hong Kong shares retreated from a six-month high on Thursday, with investors taking profit among Chinese financial and resources stocks as the benchmark indexes remained above a technical level cleared on Wednesday.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.41 percent at 21,277.28. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.93 percent at 11,577.36.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.42 percent at 2,356.86, barely above its 100-day moving average currently at about 2,353 in A-share turnover that neared the high for the year despite declining slightly from Wednesday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng and China Enterprises indexes both remained above their respective 250-day moving averages. On Wednesday, the former finished above this technical level for the first time since July last year. Turnover in Hong Kong on Thursday declined about 31 percent from Wednesday.

* Chinese banks were broadly weaker after a mainland news outlet reported on Thursday that China's top four state banks had extended 30 billion yuan ($4.76 billion) in new local currency loans in the first 12 days of February, citing an unidentified authoritative source. This sparked some concern that full monthly figures could come below expectations. China Construction Bank Corp slipped 1.1 percent, while Bank of China Ltd declined 1.5 percent.

* The Chinese central bank released its monetary policy implementation report for the fourth quarter of 2011, which suggested policy easing would be gradual since inflation remained a focus, even with growth slowing..

It also set an M2 growth target for 2012 of 14 percent, which JP Morgan analysts said would imply three to four 50 basis point cuts in bank reserve requirements through the year. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)