HONG KONG Feb 17 Hong Kong shares finished higher on Friday, after robust U.S. data and renewed optimism of a second bailout deal for Greece spurred investors to cover short positions in riskier sectors, lifting the Hang Seng Index to a seventh weekly gain.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.01 percent on the day and up 3.41 percent this week at 21,491.62. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended up 1.16 percent on the day and up 2.69 percent on the week at 11,711.51.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.01 percent on the day at 2,357.18 in A-share turnover that dipped below its 20-day moving average for the third time in the last 11 sessions. It rose 0.22 percent on the week, its fifth-straight weekly gain.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover fell below its 20-day moving average on Friday, in line with most of the week. Traders said gains came largely on the back of a short squeeze, with financial and property sectors strong, but the rally failed to scale the gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5, with the top end of the gap at 21,725 seen as the next major target.

* China Life Insurance Co Ltd was among the top boosts on the Hang Seng Index, up 3.5 percent. The mainland's largest insurer reported premium growth for January of 12 percent year on year, below 16 percent at its biggest rival, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd, but above China Pacific Insurance Co Ltd's 4 percent. In a report dated Feb. 16, Barclays analysts characterised China Life's figures as a "sharp turnaround" and "surprisingly strong", but they remained cautious on its growth outlook, believing it may take "at least one or two quarters" for evidence of a sustained improvement in operations to emerge.

WEEK AHEAD:

* China is scheduled to post January housing prices on Feb. 18. The HSBC February flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) for February is expected on Feb. 22. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)