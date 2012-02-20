HONG KONG Feb 20 Hong Kong shares closed lower on Monday, reversing early gains after a muted response to Beijing's second cut in bank reserve requirements and exacerbated by weakness in the energy sector as investors took profit on the year's outperformers.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.31 percent at 21,424.79. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished down 0.36 percent at 11,669.51.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.27 percent at 2,363.6 after opening just shy of its 125-day moving average at 2,389.9 in A-share turnover that while up 24 percent from Friday, was still lower than levels seen on Dec. 1 last year --the day after Beijing's previous reserve requirement cut.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) led weakness among Chinese energy names as investors took profit on the year's outperformers after markets opened above critical chart resistance. Sinopec bled 5.5 percent in more than twice its 30-day average volume, with traders citing two brokerage downgrades including one from Citi. Before Monday, Sinopec was up 14.6 percent this year and among the leading lights on the Hang Seng Index.

* Chinese financials were largely stronger after Beijing cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders for the second time in more than two months, but the reaction was muted compared with the previous cut in bank reserve requirements with investors viewing Beijing's latest move as more of a boost to credit supply than a clear easing. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd pared early gains to end up 0.2 percent.

* Turnover in Hong Kong increased from Friday, but was about 27 percent lesser than Dec. 1, the day after Beijing cut bank reserve requirements for the first time in almost three years. The Hang Seng Index opened above 21,725.7, the top of a chart gap at that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5, but slumped right back into the gap by the end of the day. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)