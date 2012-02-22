HONG KONG Feb 22 Hong Kong shares reversed early losses to end higher for a second straight session on Wednesday, with Chinese developers outweighing weakness in Li & Fung Ltd after weaker-than-expected earnings from customer Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.33 percent at 21,549.28. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished up 1.15 percent at 11,823.6.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.93 percent at 2,403.59, the highest close since Nov. 29 and above its 125-day moving average for the first time since last May. A-share turnover surged to the highest since Nov. 3.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese property developers were strong after the official Shanghai Securities News, citing Shanghai's housing regulator, reported on Wednesday that non-local residents of Shanghai would qualify to buy second homes once they had been resident in the city for three years, sparking talk of easing in the embattled sector.. Agile Property Holdings Ltd jumped 7.2 percent in more than twice its 30-day average volume as investors covered short positions. Short-selling averaged about 23 percent of Agile's total turnover in the first two days of the week.

* Li & Fung Ltd was among leading losers in Hong Kong, down 3.2 percent after Wal-Mart, for which it manages supply chains, reported weaker-than-expected earnings and forecasts that suggest results in this quarter and fiscal year may again disappoint.. Before Wednesday, Li & Fung was up more than 25 percent this year, largely on improving U.S. data, after slumping more than 36 percent in 2011 and underperforming the 20 percent loss on the Hang Seng Index.

* Alibaba.com Ltd rose more than 42.7 percent in more than 32 times its 30-day average volume to a seven-month high after resuming trading after a more than a week. It followed an announcement that parent Alibaba Group would take it private for about $2.5 billion at its IPO price. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)