HONG KONG Feb 27 Hong Kong shares pared
early gains to end lower on Monday, dragged by weakness in
financials, tracking a pull back in intraday gains in mainland
markets and ahead of earnings reports from key blue chips.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.88 percent at
21,217.86. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong ended down 1.28 percent at 11,540.23.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.3 percent
at 2,447.06, the highest close since Nov. 17 last year, but near
the bottom of its intraday trading range as A-share turnover
reached the highest since March 29.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* HSBC Holdings Plc, scheduled to post its 2011
earnings results later on Monday, was the top drag on the Hang
Seng Index, losing 1.2 percent to close below HK$70 for the
first time since Feb. 16. Market watchers cited the relatively
big spread in earnings estimates as the source of jitters.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, the difference between
the lowest and the highest earnings-per-share estimate is $0.26.
* Escalating oil prices hit airlines hard. Air China
slumped 5.9 percent to HK$5.59, barely holding above
its Jan. 6 low at about HK$5.54. Losses came in volume almost
five times its 30-day average, highest since April 13.
* Chinese automakers surged after Beijing excluded foreign
brands in a preliminary list of vehicle models approved for
purchase by state agencies this year. Great Wall Motor Co Ltd
was jumped 5.5 percent and Geely Automobile Holdings
Ltd gained 3.8 percent, both in volume double their
respective 30-day averages.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris
Lewis)