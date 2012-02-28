HONG KONG Feb 28 Hong Kong shares rose in
relatively thin Tuesday trade, bolstered by property and Chinese
financials, ahead of key corporate earnings scheduled to be
released after the market close.
The Hang Seng Index finished up 1.65 percent at
21,568.73. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong finished up 1.92 percent at 11,761.3.
The Shanghai Composite Index reversed early losses
to end up 0.2 percent at 2,451.86, extending its winning streak
into an eighth session and closing at the highest since Nov. 17.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Chinese banks were strong after official mainland media
reported that China's banking regulator had allowed banks to
make new loans to unfinished local government investment
projects that are at least 60 percent complete to ensure
completion.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and
China Construction Bank Corp were among the top boosts
to the Hang Seng Index, up 2.7 and 1.9 percent, respectively.
* Hong Kong bellwether Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
, due to post earnings results after market hours on
Tuesday, gained 2.6 percent. Over the past three weeks,
excluding Tuesday, nine out of 18 analysts have raised their
2012 earnings forecasts for Sun Hung Kai Properties by an
average of 1.3 percent. During that period, the stock has risen
7.3 percent, according to StarMine.
* Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, the mainland's
fifth-largest property developer by sales value, rose 3.4
percent after posting a 35.5 percent gain on 2011 profit at the
midday trading break. The result also boosted the sector, with
Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd up 4.4
percent.
DAY AHEAD:
* Corporate earnings expected on Wednesday include Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), SJM Holdings Ltd
and New World Development Co Ltd.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris
Lewis)