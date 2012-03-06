HONG KONG, March 6 Hong Kong shares
slumped to the worst loss in three months on Tuesday as
investors took profit in the financials and growth-sensitive
sectors that led this year's rally on concern that more attempts
at fundraising could be priced at a discount.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 2.16 percent at
20,806.25. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong finished down 3.06 percent at 11,119.17.
The Shanghai Composite Index sunk to its worst loss
in a month, finishing down 1.41 percent at 2,410.45 in
relatively lacklustre A-share turnover.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* American International Group Inc priced the sale
of its stake in AIA Group Ltd, widely seen as a
quality name, at the bottom of expectations, suggesting market
sentiment could be worsening. AIA slumped 8.4 percent to the
lowest close since Feb. 17, accounting for at least half of
total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse.
* Chinese banks were also hit hard after investors feared
the same could happen for Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China Ltd, the mainland's biggest lender, with Goldman
Sachs Group Inc reportedly looking to cut its stake. ICBC
slumped 3.8 percent to the lowest close in almost two months.
* Chinese automakers and materials were also hard hit,
tracking weakness in growth-sensitive sectors in Asia-Pacific
such as resources in Australia and steel and shippers in Korea.
as investors took profit on outperformers this year. Warren
Buffett-backed BYD Co Ltd sunk to the worst loss in
more than five months, bleeding 9.9 percent in more than double
its 30-day average volume. Before this week, it was up 47
percent in 2012. It has lost 14 percent in the first two days of
this week.
DAY AHEAD:
* Hong Kong utilities provider Power Assets Holdings Ltd
is among a slew of companies expected to post earnings
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)